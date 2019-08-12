Home

Messiah Devrow-Embry


2019 - 2019
Messiah Devrow-Embry Obituary
Messiah Devrow-Embry
Messiah Devrow-Embry, infant son of Darlena Devrow and Lawrence Embry of Fort Smith, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Little Rock.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith. Burial will be held at Fort Coffee Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by three sisters, Lauren Devrow, T'Kerriana Malone and Lauren Embry; five brothers, King Devrow and A'myjae, Jai Zauious, A'zari and De'Muni Embry; and his grandparents, Camp and Lena Devrow.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 13, 2019
