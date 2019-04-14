Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Metta Phillips


Metta Phillips Obituary
Metta Phillips
Metta Pearl Phillips, 89, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was a homemaker, a lifelong resident of Van Buren and a longtime member of the Van Buren Assembly of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Jay Phillips; parents, Ebbie Miles Lloyd and Harriet Ellen (Ruttan) Lloyd; sisters, Ruth Jamison, Carmen Ann Lloyd, Alice Nysveen, Louise Keifer, Francis Elliot, Dorothea (D.O.) Freeman and Betty Sue Hansen; and brothers, Edwin, Joe, Kenneth, Bill and Robert Lloyd.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with a private family burial service under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Survivors are a daughter Sue "Susie" Harris and husband (Jerry) of Van Buren; two grandchildren, Jason Harris and Tara Brown and husband (Chris) of Van Buren; and one great-grandson, Preston Brown of Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Harris, Jason Harris, Chris Brown, Preston Brown, Robert Burris and Steve Palmer.
The family will visit with relatives and friends Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 15, 2019
