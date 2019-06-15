|
|
Michael Albertson
Michael Ervin Albertson, 69, of Fort Smith, went fishing on June 14, 2019. He was born on November 19, 1949, to Ervin and Norma (Miller) Albertson in Cresco, Iowa. He was an employee of the Owatonna Tool Company for 33 years, starting as a machine operator. He made his way through the ranks, holding positions of senior machine operator, machinist, senior machinist, lead person, second shift supervisor, lathe department supervisor, and Rose Street warehouse supervisor in Owatonna, Minn. He was transferred to a new plant in Searcy in 1980 as a machine shop, paint and welding supervisor. He was promoted to a production manager and after 12 years was transferred back to Owatonna as the equipment focus factory manager, a position he held for 12 years. He finished his career with Gray Automotive in St. Joseph, Mo., where he was the supervisor of assembly and paint and was the first supervisor to oversee hearing impaired employees. He retired at the age of 56. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Norma. He is survived by his ex-wife, Sue Albertson of North Little Rock; six brothers and sisters, Connie Reginold of Nevada, Iowa, Alan and Diane Albertson of Walker, Iowa, Joanne and Dick Woodford of Osage Beach, Mo., Lisa and Bill Sullivan of Santa Monica, Calif., Donnie Joe Albertson of Jesup, Iowa, and Kim Davenport of Toledo, Iowa. He is also survived by his father, Ervin Albertson of Tama, Iowa; and the pride of his life, three sons and a daughter, Chris and Carlisle Albertson of Fort Smith, Paul and Devon Albertson of Glenwood, Iowa, PJ and Mindy Albertson of Ward and Courtney and Gene Herring of North Little Rock, as well as eight wonderful grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To place an online tribute, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Record on June 16, 2019