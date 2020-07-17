Michael Botwright

Michael Paul Botwright, 67, of Skandia, Mich., died June 27, 2020, at his home.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Island Cemetery, north of Lavaca. Arrangements were under the direction of Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services in Marquette, Mich.

He is survived by two daughters, Michelle Young and Mia Hauck; two sons, Matthew and Michael Botwright; three brothers, Wayne and Dwight Botwright and Wayne Martin; and nine grandchildren.

Information submitted by Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store