1/
Michael Botwright
Michael Paul Botwright, 67, of Skandia, Mich., died June 27, 2020, at his home.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Island Cemetery, north of Lavaca. Arrangements were under the direction of Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral and Cremation Services in Marquette, Mich.
He is survived by two daughters, Michelle Young and Mia Hauck; two sons, Matthew and Michael Botwright; three brothers, Wayne and Dwight Botwright and Wayne Martin; and nine grandchildren.
Information submitted by Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fassbender Swanson Hansen Funeral
926 N 3Rd St
Marquette, MI 49855
(906) 228-3040
