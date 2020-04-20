|
|
Michael Boyd
Michael Wayne Boyd, 55, of Fort Smith passed away April 17, 2020. He was born June 2, 1964, in Fort Smith to Albert Ray Boyd and Jean Boyd. Mike was a laborer of many trades. He loved working on cars, hiking, camping and taking road trips. He loved his family. His love for his kids and grandkids was unconditional.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Albert Ray Boyd Jr.
He is survived by his mother; a brother, Chris Boyd; two nephews, Bryan Boyd and Travis Boyd; five children, Jennifer Wilson, Cora Phelan, Sylvia Phelan, Cassandra Jeffries and Matthew Phelan and wife Jennifer; and 12 grandchildren, Kaleb Phelan, Quenton Phelan, Hayleigh Phelan, Seth Anderson, Shianne Phelan, Zia Woods, Kai'lynn Taylor, Serenity Johnson and Jeremy Jenkins; a sister-in-law, Jackie Fields; a brother-in-law, Monty Person; and his best friend, Cassandra Boyd.
Celebration of his life to be held at a later date. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23 at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Monty Person, Matt Phelan, Kaleb Phelan, Quenton Phelan, Kris Jeffries and Chris Boyd.
Honorary pallbearer is Sherard Johnson.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2020