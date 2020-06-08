Michael Breedlove
Dr. Michael Charles Breedlove, D.O., 64, of Holdenville, Okla., passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born July 9, 1954, to William and Betty (Sippy) Breedlove in Okmulgee, Okla. Michael graduated from Southside High School in Fort Smith in 1972. He then served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge. Afterwards, he was a Muskogee, Okla., police officer until 1977. He then attended and graduated from Oklahoma State University of Osteopathic Medicine in 1988. Dr. Breedlove opened a practice and served the community of Holdenville, until his retirement in 2015. Michael loved his job and his many patients that he treated throughout the years.
He enjoyed going fishing and hunting. Michael also loved playing Nintendo with his children and spending time with all of his grandkids. He loved his family very much and will be forever missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Milford and Pauline Sippy and Maxine Breedlove; and his parents.
He is survived by four children, Heather Ezell of Park Hill, Okla., Jason Kelley of Fort Smith, Stephanie Breedlove of Muskogee and Katie Breedlove of Moore, Okla.; a brother, Bill Breedlove of Fort Smith; five grandchildren, Colton Kelley and Zander Kelley, both of Fort Smith, and Caden Michael Breedlove, Noah Robinson and Ivy Robinson, all of Muskogee; and other family members and friends.
Celebration of Michael's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10 at Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel with his daughter Heather Ezell officiating. He will be interred at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services are under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home, 1830 N. York St., Muskogee.
Pallbearers will be Colton Kelly, Zander Kelley, Jason Kelley, Jared Robinson, Eric Laytham and Kevin Ezell.
Honorary pallbearers are Sean Taplin and Lindy Brown.
Dr. Breedlove's family is planning a memorial service in Holdenville at a later date in the near future.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.cornerstoneofmuskogee.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.