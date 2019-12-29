|
|
Michael Briley
Michael Odis Briley succumbed to cancer on his birthday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Baptist Health Center in Fort Smith. He was 57 years old. Mike fought a very noble battle against lung cancer during the previous 11 months.
Mike was a graduate of Spiro High School and East Central University in Ada, Okla. He met his bride, Dana Cooper, in Ada and they were married in November of 1984. After graduating from college with a degree in pre-med, Mike attended medical technology school at Valley View Hospital in Ada, where he graduated in 1988. Mike served his entire professional career as a medical technologist at Sparks Regional Medical Center in Fort Smith, now known as Baptist Health. As a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Fort Smith, Mike faithfully served in the prayer room ministry. Mike's hobbies and interests included golf, metal detecting, coin collecting and fishing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Mike was preceded in death by his dad and mom, Jack and Erma Briley of Spiro.
He leaves his wife, Dana Briley of Fort Smith; three children, Chris Briley and wife Megan of Midwest City, Okla., Hannah Leslie and husband Eli of Van Buren and Kayla Bruso and husband Cameron of Fort Smith; his twin brother, retired Col. Pat Briley and wife Stacy of Rogers; a brother, retired Col. Jack Briley of Pinehurst, N.C.; a brother, John Etter and wife Janice of Fort Smith; six grandchildren; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith, led by Pastor Dale Thompson. Interment will be at Spiro City Cemetery, next to his parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Pat Briley, Chris Briley, Eli Leslie, Cameron Bruso, Matt Horne, retired SGM John Etter Jr., Jay Cuellar and Billy Doyle.
Honorary pallbearers include Jack Briley, John Etter, Zac Briley, Dalton Woodward and Miles Horne.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 30, 2019