Michael Carter


1977 - 2020
Michael Carter Obituary
Michael Carter
Michael John Carter, 42, of Fort Smith passed on April 11, 2020. He was born Sept. 13, 1977, in Fort Smith to Michael R. Carter and Mary Louisa McGrew Carter. Michael was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He served his country with great honor as a helicopter crew chief, receiving numerous citations and awards including the Air Medal with bronze numeral 10, along with several rifle and sharpshooter badges.
Survivors include a son, Branton Arthur Carter of the home; his parents, Michael and Mary Carter of Hackett; a sister, Kerry Young of Hawaii; his uncle and aunt, Gary and Kathy Carter of Hackett; two aunts, Therisa Hestor of Hackett and Patricia Taylor of Russellville; a niece, Kiya Young of California; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
Michael will be peacefully laid to rest at a private burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 16 at Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 15, 2020
