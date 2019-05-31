|
|
Michael Cassady
Michael Richard Cassady, 53, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Fayetteville. He was born in New Orleans on Oct. 6, 1965, to Calvin Richard Cassady and Margaret Shirley Cassady. He resided there briefly before living in Murfreesboro and then Little Rock. However, he called Fort Smith home after being raised there from age 4 and graduating from Southside High School in 1984. He went on to attend the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
The true love of his life was music. He was formally instructed in classical, Spanish, and flamenco guitar by Cuban guitar master Paul Mendy. He developed a lifelong interest in classical, rock, jazz and country music for guitar. He was also interested in photography and loved capturing nature shots in beautiful norhtwest Arkansas. He later moved to Van Buren to assist his parents. After his father's recent death, he moved to Fayetteville.
Michael is survived by his mother, Margaret Shirley Terrell Cassady of Texarkana, Texas; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy Cassady Robbins and Dr. Joe Robbins of Texarkana, Texas; niece, Nicole Robbins Elder and her husband Christopher Elder of Texarkana, Texas; and nephew, Stephen Robbins and wife Madeline Campbell Robbins of Ruston, La. He also had four great-nieces and -nephews, Liam, Lana, Lily and Luke Elder of Texarkana, Texas; a great-aunt, Dorothy Dillard of Wake Village, Texas; an aunt, Glenda Terrell Ashley of Sherwood' and an aunt and uncle, Ann Terrell Easley and Melvin Easley of Columbus, Miss.; and a number of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Calvin Cassady; paternal grandparents, Nancy J. Cassady and Robert S. Cassady; and maternal grandparents, Marguerite and James H. Terrell.
Michael will be laid to rest next to his father at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at County Line Cemetery outside of Nashville, Ark., after a graveside service with Pastor Jaimie Alexander officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, www.latimerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Times Record from June 1 to June 2, 2019