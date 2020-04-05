|
Michael Cooper
Michael Eugene Cooper, 72, of Alma passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 12, 1947, in Fort Smith. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Yeager Ace Hardware in Van Buren.
He is survived by two daughters, Michelle Holland and husband Tim of Alma and Sumer Weeks of Haines City, Fla.; his mother, Elsie Phillips of Alma; two brothers, Douglas Ree of Alma and Bill McDonnor of Mountainburg; and five grandchildren.
Services will be private. He will be buried at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to www.gofundme.com/michael-cooper-memorial-hardship-fund.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 6, 2020