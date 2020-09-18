1/
Michael Crowley
Michael Crowley
Michael Crowley, 49, of Cedarville died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at his home.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Grandview Assembly of God in Natural Dam. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home.
He is survived by a daughter, Christana Crowley; a son, Tylor Crowley; two stepsons, Michael and Chris Belcher; two sisters, Sandra Seratt and Laura Hess; two brothers, Hayden and Doyle Crowley; and five grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
