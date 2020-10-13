Michael Endres
Abbot Leonard and the monastic community of Subiaco Abbey announce the death of Brother Michael Endres on Oct. 9, 2020.
Brother Michael was born June 22, 1964. He made his profession as a monk of the monastery on Sept. 8, 2002.
Funeral rites will be celebrated at St. Benedict's Church at Subiaco Abbey. Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will be at Subiaco Abbey Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
For the safety and health of all, the wake, vigil service and Mass of Christian Burial will be closed to the general public. Family and close friends attending are asked to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing, as required by Arkansas Department of Health.
Services will be live streamed at www.livestream.com/subiaco/events/9349928
.
May he rest in peace.