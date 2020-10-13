1/1
Michael Endres
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Endres
Abbot Leonard and the monastic community of Subiaco Abbey announce the death of Brother Michael Endres on Oct. 9, 2020.
Brother Michael was born June 22, 1964. He made his profession as a monk of the monastery on Sept. 8, 2002.
Funeral rites will be celebrated at St. Benedict's Church at Subiaco Abbey. Vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, with funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday. Burial will be at Subiaco Abbey Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
For the safety and health of all, the wake, vigil service and Mass of Christian Burial will be closed to the general public. Family and close friends attending are asked to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing, as required by Arkansas Department of Health.
Services will be live streamed at www.livestream.com/subiaco/events/9349928.
May he rest in peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Home
1700 E Walnut St
Paris, AR 72855
(479) 963-2733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved