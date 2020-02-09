|
|
Michael Engles
Michael David Engles, 66, of Fort Smith passed away Feb. 7, 2020. He was born Aug. 27, 1953, in Fort Smith to David C. Engles and Elsie Jane Evans Engles. Michael was retired from the insurance industry.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Ronald C. Engles.
He is survived by his mother, Elsie Jane Engles; a son, Eric Engles; several uncles and cousins; and family friend, Eddie Donovan.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 10, 2020