Michael Gravelle Jr.
Michael Joseph Gravelle Jr., 24, of Van Buren died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Kelten of the home; two daughters, Alia and Emmarie Gravelle; a son, Shawn Gravelle; his parents, Tassy Bowling and Michael Gravelle; four sisters, Kathryn Williams, Ariel Gravelle, Katelynn Byron and Taylor Ameis; three brothers, Terry Simmons Jr., Gabriel Gravelle and Malachai McCurley; and his grandparents, Miriam Schneider and Harry and Phillip Pullen and Kristi.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 15, 2019