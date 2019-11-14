Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Gravelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Gravelle Jr.

Send Flowers
Michael Gravelle Jr. Obituary
Michael Gravelle Jr.
Michael Joseph Gravelle Jr., 24, of Van Buren died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Muldrow.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Kelten of the home; two daughters, Alia and Emmarie Gravelle; a son, Shawn Gravelle; his parents, Tassy Bowling and Michael Gravelle; four sisters, Kathryn Williams, Ariel Gravelle, Katelynn Byron and Taylor Ameis; three brothers, Terry Simmons Jr., Gabriel Gravelle and Malachai McCurley; and his grandparents, Miriam Schneider and Harry and Phillip Pullen and Kristi.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -