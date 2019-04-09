Home

Michael Jay Hamner, 66, of Heavener died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Heavener.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the original Hamner homestead at 28077 Welch Loop in Heavener. Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Rose; three daughters, Carrie, Lori and Tammy; five sons, Brian, Philip, Jeremy, Justin and Jace; a sister, Linda; 19 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 10, 2019
