Michael Hannick

Michael Gen Hannick, age 53, passed away the morning of Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home in Walters, Okla., with his wife by his side, when he lost his battle to cancer. He was born Aug. 5, 1967, in Oklahoma City to Varnell (Snookie) Cobb and Bill Cobb.

Everyone that knew Mike, knew he had a huge heart. He loved his family and pets, even his rodents.

He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Diana Wilson of Stillwater, Okla.; and his father, Bill Cobb of Enid, Okla.

He leaves behind a huge family, including his mother, Varnell Cobb of Greenwood; his wife, Dee Hannick and her children Chance, Cheyenne and Dakota; two daughters, Amanda Hannick and Shanda Kruskopp and their mother Sherri; two children, Brandon Hannick and Kirsty Davies and their mother, Windy Smithson and Aron Shelton; and two brothers, Kenny Hannick and Terry Moore, both of Greenwood.

Celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. For more information, please contact the family at (479) 462-2967.

Obituary submitted by McConnell Funeral Home.



