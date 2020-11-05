1/1
Michael Hannick
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Hannick
Michael Gen Hannick, age 53, passed away the morning of Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his home in Walters, Okla., with his wife by his side, when he lost his battle to cancer. He was born Aug. 5, 1967, in Oklahoma City to Varnell (Snookie) Cobb and Bill Cobb.
Everyone that knew Mike, knew he had a huge heart. He loved his family and pets, even his rodents.
He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Diana Wilson of Stillwater, Okla.; and his father, Bill Cobb of Enid, Okla.
He leaves behind a huge family, including his mother, Varnell Cobb of Greenwood; his wife, Dee Hannick and her children Chance, Cheyenne and Dakota; two daughters, Amanda Hannick and Shanda Kruskopp and their mother Sherri; two children, Brandon Hannick and Kirsty Davies and their mother, Windy Smithson and Aron Shelton; and two brothers, Kenny Hannick and Terry Moore, both of Greenwood.
Celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. For more information, please contact the family at (479) 462-2967.
Obituary submitted by McConnell Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved