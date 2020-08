Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Howard

Michael Howard, 68, of Ozark died Aug. 5, 2020, in Ozark.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Lowes Creek Cemetery in Charleston. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by two daughters, Michelle Lee and Haley Shaw; a sister, Susan Gibbons; and two grandchildren.



