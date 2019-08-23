Home

Michael Logan Jamison, 27, of Muldrow died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Muldrow.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Chapel in Muldrow.
He is survived by two daughters, Sophia and Lindsey Jamison, both of Sallisaw; his mother, Lysa McElyea and Gary of Sallisaw; his stepmother, Charolette Jamison of Vian; a brother, Matthew Jamison of Muldrow; four stepbrothers, Shane, Blake and Brett Buttery, all of Vian, and Chad Buttery of Missouri; and his grandparents, Joann Russell of Muldrow and Garland Russell and Meta of Gore.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 24, 2019
