Michael Langley
With heavy hearts we announce the death of Michael Dale Langley. Michael passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from complications of congestive heart failure at the age of 58. Michael was born June 20, 1961, and grew up in Alma. He attended the University of Arkansas and Arkansas Tech, then graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Kate Langley of Dallas; a brother, Steve Monk of Sun City, Calif.; and three sisters, Nancy Crawford and Debbie (Bob) Walls, both of Alma, and Dee Symonds of Van Buren.
Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Ginger Gillespie of Albuquerque, N.M.; and his mother, Shirlie Langley of Alma.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Big Thicket — White Rock Lake, 430 E. Lawther Drive, Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.shakespearedallas.org.
Arrangements were under the direction of aCremation in Mesquite, Texas.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 25, 2019