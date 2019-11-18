Home

Cremation Society of St. Louis
10305 Big Bend Road
St. Louis, MO 63122
(314) 205-0022
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
the Shack
12521 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
View Map
Michael LaVallee Obituary
Michael LaVallee
Michael E. LaVallee, 67, of St. Louis, formerly of Tulsa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a drafting manager.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; a daughter, Timi LaMore (Russ); three grandchildren; a sister, Terry Tompkins (Ron); a brother, David LaVallee (Donna); his stepmother, Molly LaVallee; and his four-legged companion, Peanut.
Celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at The Shack, 12521 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mo.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Cremation Society of St. Louis.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019
