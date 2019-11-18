|
|
Michael LaVallee
Michael E. LaVallee, 67, of St. Louis, formerly of Tulsa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a drafting manager.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; a daughter, Timi LaMore (Russ); three grandchildren; a sister, Terry Tompkins (Ron); a brother, David LaVallee (Donna); his stepmother, Molly LaVallee; and his four-legged companion, Peanut.
Celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at The Shack, 12521 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mo.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Cremation Society of St. Louis.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019