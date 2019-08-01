|
|
Michael Lea
Michael L. Lea, 67, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at a local hospital. He was a scheduling coordinator at Pernod Ricard USA in Fort Smith. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and loved to bass fish and hunt. He was a champion bull rider.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Beverly (Lollis) Lea of the home; one daughter, Jessica Couch and husband Matt of Alma; one son, Chris Short and wife Sarah of Van Buren; his parents, Bill and JoAnn (Richison) Dempsey, both of Van Buren; one sister, Lynne Ardemagni and husband Mark of Van Buren; two brothers, Billy Bob Dempsey and wife Cindy of Tyler, Texas, and Terry Lea and wife Pam of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Maddi, Macyn and Baylor Couch; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with military honors, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Travis Lea, Trent Lea, Jonathan Dempsey, Lucas Ardemagni, J.R. Young and Paul Dunn.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Ray Richison II and Dale Richardson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Almost Home Animal Shelter and Rescue, 3390 Pointer Trail East, Van Buren, AR 72956.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 2, 2019