Michael Parks Obituary
Michael Parks
Michael Keith Parks, 65, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at a local hospital. He previously worked at Allen Canning Co. in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Wander (Horner) Parks.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two brothers, Tracy Parks and wife Rosetta of Lowell and Randy Parks of Rudy; and his stepmother, Norma Parks of Alma.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 6, 2019
