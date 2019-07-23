|
|
|
Michael Reed
Michael Reed, 48, of Muldrow died Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God Church in Muldrow with burial at Liberty Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by his wife, Tisha; two sons, Joseph and Brandon Thomas-Reed; a stepson, Dalton Bryant; two stepdaughters, Kayla Jaynes and Megan McCallay; his parents, Judy and Herbert Reed; three sisters, Sherry Huhn, Renee Earp and Rhonda Riddle; three brothers: Dwayne, Kim and Paul Reed. and a grandchild.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, where family will greet from 5-7 p.m.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019