Michael Scamardo

Michael Andre Scamardo, 66, of Ozark died Nov. 15, 2020, in Ozark.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

He is survived by a daughter, Michelle Taylor; a sister, Cheryl Baker; two brothers, Joseph and Vincent Scamardo; and four grandchildren.



