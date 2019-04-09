Home

Fentress Mortuary
1805 North A Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 783-6178
Michael Shore Sr.


Michael Shore Sr. Obituary
Michael Shore Sr.
Michael R. Shore Sr., 76, of Greenwood passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Tulsa. He was born Oct. 14, 1942, in Berkeley, Calif., to the late Raymond and Celestie Buckley Shore. He was a Christian and a truck driver for Marrlin Transit of Van Buren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Timothy S. Williams.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Michael is survived by his wife of over 35 years, Susan of the home; his daughters, Tara Avita of El Centro, Calif., and Shalyn Avita-Shore of Fort Smith; his son, Jonathan Avita-Shore of Greenwood; and his brothers, Tim Seal of Redding, Calif., and Malcolm Shore of North Hollywood, Calif.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to HOPE Humane Society, 3800 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, AR 72904 or online at www.hopehumanesociety.com.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2019
