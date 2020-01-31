|
|
Michael Skoczylas
Michael F. Skoczylas, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was born April 14, 1948, in Fort Smith to the late Joseph and Mildred (McCray) Skoczylas. He retired from Bost after many years. He was very comical and loved by everyone. He loved to watch western movies and play his guitar.
He is survived by his cousin, Sheila Croxton of Fort Smith and her family, Kevin and wife Karen Croxton and their children Aaron and Abby Croxton.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Oak Cemetery.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 2, 2020