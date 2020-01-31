Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Skoczylas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Skoczylas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Skoczylas Obituary
Michael Skoczylas
Michael F. Skoczylas, 71, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was born April 14, 1948, in Fort Smith to the late Joseph and Mildred (McCray) Skoczylas. He retired from Bost after many years. He was very comical and loved by everyone. He loved to watch western movies and play his guitar.
He is survived by his cousin, Sheila Croxton of Fort Smith and her family, Kevin and wife Karen Croxton and their children Aaron and Abby Croxton.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Oak Cemetery.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -