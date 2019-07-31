|
|
Michael Small
Michael "Mike" Allen Small was born Oct. 7, 1950, in Cleveland to Jean Marie and Richard Allen Small. He passed away July 29, 2019. Mike served in the U.S. Navy and attended the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, where he received his nursing degree and started his career as a nurse. He loved helping his patients, family, friends and working with two of his favorite doctors, Dr. Armstrong and Dr. Francis. During this time in his life, he met and married the love of his life, Laurie, and together they raised two children, James and Amy.
In his spare time Michael, played computer games, helped family and friends with their computer needs and built mantel clocks. He was a good cook and his specialties were pies, barbeque and gumbo. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, a volunteer with the local police and fire departments and was the mayor of Rudy. He was known to be quite a jokester and his fun spirit made him a hit with his grandchildren, whom he adored.
Michael is survived by Laurie Small; their children, James Small (Michelle) of Tyler, Texas, and Amy Johnston (Justin) of Norman, Okla.; his brother, Rick Small (Naomi) of Van Buren; his grandchildren, Dylan Small and Cooper Johnston; and his niece, Elizabeth Thompson (Neil) of Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jimmy Small.
Please make donations in honor of Michael to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800, or onine at www.gideons.org.
A brief visitation will be held from 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Tribute Memorial Care Event Center, 708 24th Ave. N.W., Norman.
Graveside service will be at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at IOOF Cemetery in Norman.
Services are under the direction of Tribute Memorial Care and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tribute.care.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 1, 2019