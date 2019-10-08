|
Michael Smith
Michael Byron Smith, 70, of Sallisaw died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Dallas.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Fleetwood Cemetery in Sallisaw.
He is survived by wife, LaDonna; two daughters, Tammy Smith of Sallisaw and Darra Young of the home; two sons, Michael and Jakob Smith, both of Sallisaw; a sister, Lahoma Wilcox of Red Oak, Okla.; a grandchild; and a great-grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 9, 2019