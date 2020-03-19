|
|
|
Michael Thomason-Girdner
Michael Shaun Thomason-Girdner, 36, of Sallisaw died Wednesday, March 17, 2020, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Old McKey School Building. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by a daughter, Kelby Girdner of Vian; a son: Uriah Girdner of Vian; his mother, Mary Thomason of Vian; a sister, Laura Richardson of Vian; and a stepbrother, Jimmy Richardson of Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 20, 2020