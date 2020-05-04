|
Michael Venable Sr.
Michael Lynn Venable Sr., 72, of Cedarville passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home. He retired from Arkansas Food Bank in Little Rock. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War. He loved to fish and hunt. He was a member of Crystal Hill Baptist Church in Little Rock.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and three brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, JoAnn (Holdcraft) Venable of the home; a daughter, Sheryl Henley and husband Mike of Cedarville; two sons, Mike Venable Jr. and wife Stephanie of Guy and Jody Venable of Cedarville; two sisters, Debbie Holdcraft and husband Donnie of Little Rock and Sandy Victory and husband Danny of North Little Rock; two brothers, Billy Venable and Tommy Venable and wife Linda, both of of Little Rock; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 7 at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
There will be no formal visitation. Family and friends are asked to please sign Michael's online tribute page at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on May 5, 2020