Michael Gene Wallace, 62, of Fort Smith died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Clarksville.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Maple Freewill Baptist Church in Muldrow. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by a daughter, Angela Blalock of Mulberry; two sons, Andrew and Josh Wallace, both of Fort Smith; two sisters, Judy Remer of Fort Smith and Carol Hill of Muldrow; three brothers, Gary Wallace of Springhill, Tenn., and Terry and Dwight Wallace, both of Fort Smith; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 4, 2019
