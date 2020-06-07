Michael Williams
1957 - 2020
MICHEAL WILLIAMS
Micheal Williams, 62, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Micheal Williams is survived by his wife, Linda Williams of Fort Smith; a son, Nicholas Greene (Becka) of Van Buren; two daughters, Shoshana Sha Williams of Springdale and Destiny Williams of Fort Smith; 11 grandchildren; his mother, Leona Williams of Fayetteville, N.C.; two brothers, Sterling Williams Jr. of Orlando, Fla., and Carlo Williams (Stephanie) of Barling; two sisters, Bonita Riddley Sr. (Rick) of Fayetteville, N.C., and Linda Harris (Donnell) of Powder Springs, Ga.; and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith, (479) 782-9200.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
