Michael Zuber, 72, of Russellville, formerly of Van Buren, died Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 21, 1948, to Paul and Letha Zuber.

He was a retired engineering technician from Nuclear One in Arkansas. In his retirement, he enjoyed working with animals and working with his hands.

He is survived by his wife, Jenny of the home; and a sister, Randy Scott of Van Buren.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.



