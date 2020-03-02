|
Micheal Davis
Michael Dwayne Davis, 48, of Sallisaw died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
Memorial service will be held before the races on Saturday, March 21 at Crawford County Speedway in Van Buren. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; two daughters, Kelsey Davis of the home and Angela Hurlocker of Fort Smith; three sons, Justin, Jacob and Joseph Davis, all of the home; and two grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 3, 2020