Michele Jay
Michele Renee Jay, 55, of Fort Smith went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. She was born June 10, 1964, in Fort Smith. Michele loved God and attended East Side Baptist Church. Michele was a precious daughter, amazing wife and loving mother. Nene loved her grandsons dearly. Michele was beautiful inside and out. She had so much kindness, a warm heart and cared for others, especially her aunt Norma. She was loved by all who knew her. Michele was the best part of her family and will be missed so dearly.
Michele is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bobby Jay; a daughter, Lauren and husband Alex Edington of Fort Smith; a son, Jordan Jay of Fort Smith; her father, George Trimmell of Sallisaw; her mother, Brenda and Jerry Davenport of Fort Smith; two sisters, Tammy and husband Larry Ray of Greenwood and Marchele and Jon Moore of Blanchard, Okla.; and two grandsons, Maddox and Conrad Edington.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 10 at Steephill Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2020