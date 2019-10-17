Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
(918) 653-2222
For more information about
Michelle Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle Jones


1979 - 2019
Send Flowers
Michelle Jones Obituary
Michelle Jones
Michelle Lee (Scantling) Jones, 40, of Poteau died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin; her parents, Melinda and Steve Scantling Sr. of Poteau; a daughter, Camryn Vickers of Wister; a sister: Stephanie Vokle of Mena; three brothers, Steven Scantling Jr. of Heavener, Michael Scantling of Poteau and Seth Scantling of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and her grandmother, Rachel Scantling of Heavener.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.