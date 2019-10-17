|
Michelle Jones
Michelle Lee (Scantling) Jones, 40, of Poteau died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin; her parents, Melinda and Steve Scantling Sr. of Poteau; a daughter, Camryn Vickers of Wister; a sister: Stephanie Vokle of Mena; three brothers, Steven Scantling Jr. of Heavener, Michael Scantling of Poteau and Seth Scantling of Broken Arrow, Okla.; and her grandmother, Rachel Scantling of Heavener.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 18, 2019