Michelle Merrill
Michelle Lee Snyder Merrill, 44, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. She was born Oct. 4, 1974, in Dansville, N.Y., to Richard George Snyder and Sandra Lee (Kern) Snyder. Michelle was a cheerleader for eight years, served on the student council and was president from 1991-92 at Southside High School, south of Batesville. She was also the Southside High School class of 1992 class president. She was a member of the Key Club and White River Kiwanis. She attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and graduated with a degree in psychology as well as a law degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville School of Law. She was a member of the Public Interest Law Society at the university. She worked for 18 years as a law clerk with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas, serving Judges Robert T. Dawson and Judge Mark E. Ford.
She is survived by her mother; her children, Matthew (Chelsea) Merrill, Madison Merrill and Theron Merrill, all of Sallisaw; her grandchildren, Peyton, Kam, Hawken, and Layla Merrill, all of Sallisaw; her twin brother, Michael "Chico" Snyder of Batesville; two sisters, Kelly Marie (Fred) Denison and Shawna Leigh Snyder, both of Batesville; niece, Kori Marie Denison of Jonesboro; uncle, Ronald Snyder of North Cohocton, N.Y.; two aunts, Judy (Gary) Clark and Peggy (Alan) Kern, both of Atlanta, N.Y.; and cousins, Matthew Snyder and Nicholas Snyder. Other survivors include Raymond Lee Merrill and friends, Jenny Scoufos, Deedee Kasting, Jamie and Amanda Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Southside High School auditorium, south of Batesville, with Brother Roger Hook officiating. Burial will take place at Oaklawn Cemetery in Batesville, under the direction of Roller-Crouch Funeral Home in Batesville.
Pallbearers will be Steve Moody, Jamie Richardson, Matt Merrill, Theron Merrill, Fred Vaughn Denison Jr. and John Scarbrough.
Honorary pallbearers are Judges Robert T. Dawson and Mark E. Ford.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Roller-Crouch Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to Southside School Junior High and Senior High Student Councils c/o Susan Davis, 70 Scott Drive, Batesville, AR 72501.
Online obituary is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/batesville.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 1, 2019