Micki Allen
Micki Allen
Michael "Micki" Rae Allen, who resided in Fort Smith, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Adrian City, Mich., to Robert Maloney and Beverly (Elliott) Maloney. She was 76 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two daughters, Kim Purvis and Michelle Babel.
She is survived by a son, Todd Wright and wife Shantel of Centerton; a daughter, Kari Gaithe and husband Mark of Van Buren; two sisters, Jan Croton of Traverse City, Mich., and Sandi Feeley of Fife Lake, Mich.; and nine grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services, 914 N. 32nd St. Fort Smith, (479) 434-3901.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
