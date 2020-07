Or Copy this URL to Share

Miguel Baires

Miguel Angel Escobar Baires, 65, of Van Buren died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at Gill Cemetery.

He is survived by three sons, Juan and Jose Escobar and Miguel Valle; two sisters, Maria and Maria Escobar; two brothers, Pedro and Carlos Escobar; 10 grandchildren.



