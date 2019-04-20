Home

Mike Lewis Blankenship, 65, of Greenwood passed away in a local hospital on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born Feb. 2, 1954, in Fort Chaffee to the late William Pug and Susie Dean (Broach) Blankenship. He was a servant of God and has now gone to his eternal home. He was a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran 1st Calvary and of the Church of Christ faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Karen Slate.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tina Blankenship of the home; daughter, Ashley Rains of Charlotte, N.C.; son, Adam Lewis Blankenship of Fort Smith; four grandchildren, Annabelle, Charlotte, Thomas and Addalyn Rains; and three brothers, Jack Blankenship of Conway, Phillip Blankenship of Fort Smith and Sam White of Hot Springs.
Cremation is under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 21, 2019
