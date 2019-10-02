Home

Mike Dover Obituary
Mike Dover
Mike Dover, 56, of Sallisaw died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Akins Cemetery in Sallisaw under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survivors by his wife, Jana; two daughters, Jeana Hernandez of Wynnewood, Okla., and Ashley Jones of Galena, Mo.; a son, Dylan Musehl of Branson, Mo.; his mother, Cathy Dover of Sallisaw; a sister, Barbara Sparks of Sallisaw; seven grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 3, 2019
