Michael Roscoe Haney, who resided near Ratcliff, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Paris.
He was born Oct. 5, 1964, in Fort Smith to the late Billy Max Haney and Nancy (Hewitt) Haney. Mike was almost 56 years old. He was preceded in death by his father and step-mother, Bill and Barbara (Butler) Haney; and his mother, Nancy Chaney.
Mike was a 1983 graduate of County Line High School. He was a public servant for most of his life beginning with his time as a volunteer firefighter. Mike volunteered for 30 years, first with the Branch Fire Department and then the Ratcliff Fire Department. During that time he developed an interest in Emergency Medicine and ultimately achieved the status of paramedic for Logan County EMS from 1998 to 2010.
Throughout that time he was a member of LCEMS Rescue and certified for Swift Water Rescue. He taught countless CPR and First-Aid classes, as well as teaching EMT classes for ATU-Ozark for several years. Mike was also interested in law enforcement and became a part-time deputy for Logan County and Paris Police Department for several years, while working as a full-time paramedic, before joining the Paris Police Department full time in 2010 to assume the role of School Resource Officer for the Paris School District.
Shaping the lives of the children in our community was the job he loved most. He always said, "I don't have to go to work. I get to go to work." With his gracious guidance, Mike left a lasting impression on countless people, both young and old. Mike loved his family very much and was a beloved friend to many.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Paris High School Football Stadium with burial at Coles Chapel Cemetery (south of Branch), under direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home in Paris. Marvin Garren and Shawna Clayton will officiate the service.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Melissa (Canady) Haney; his children, Patrick, Maggie, and Olivia; two sisters, Missie Shotzman and husband Steven of Greenwood, and Deede Clark and husband Phillip of Huntington; a brother, Jody Haney and wife Darrica of Ratcliff; a step-brother, Bill Maddox and wife Kim of Paris; his mother-in-law, Patsy Jones and husband Stan of Ratcliff; his sister-in-law, Julie McLain and husband Randy of Ozark; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be police officers of the Paris Police Department: Robin Ellington, John O'Brien, Lee Cooper, Chris Hayden, Jack Tomkins, Jared Petz, Paul Clifford, and Tony Howard.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Logan County Sheriff's Department and EMT personnel.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family gives special thanks to Dr. Jason Richey and Dr. Brad Baltz for their love and care as he fought this battle.
In accordance with the Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines, everyone attending the visitation and funeral service must wear a mask and practice social distancing.