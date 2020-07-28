1/
Mike Keathley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mike Keathley
Mike Keathley, 66, of Gore died July 27, 2020, in Muskogee, Okla.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at White Cemetery in Gore, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; two sons, Christopher and Lester Keathley; two sisters, Sandy and Stephanie Henry; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved