Mike Keathley

Mike Keathley, 66, of Gore died July 27, 2020, in Muskogee, Okla.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at White Cemetery in Gore, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; two sons, Christopher and Lester Keathley; two sisters, Sandy and Stephanie Henry; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be 1-8 p.m. Wednesday at Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore.



