Mike Schmidt
Mike "Smitty" Schmidt, 53, of Gans died July 23, 2019, in Gans.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa of Muldrow; a daughter, Kristy Schmidt of Muldrow; a son, Darin Schmidt of Muldrow; his mother, Carol Taylor of Gans; a sister, Christina Jones of Gans; two brothers, Dwayne and Franklin Taylor, both of Gans; and two grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 27, 2019