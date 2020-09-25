1/1
Mike Underwood
Mike Underwood
Michael Ray Underwood, age 54, of Spiro passed away Sept. 25, 2020, in Spiro. He was born Oct. 24, 1965, in Fort Smith to Burness and Shirley (Staggs) Underwood.
Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing and was the owner and operator of a Snap-on tool franchise and at one point was named top seller in the world.
He was preceded in death by his father, Burness Underwood.
Survivors include two sons, Aaron Underwood and Braden Underwood; his mother, Shirley Underwood; a sister, Brenda Gentry and husband Allan; three brothers, Lyndle Underwood, Gerald Underwood and Lesa and Gary Underwood; the mother of his children, Kathleen Underwood; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and loved ones.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro with the Rev. Eddie Blankenship officiating.
To sign Mike's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
