Mildred Aclin
Mildred Weber Aclin of Fort Smith passed away June 19, 2020. She was born Dec. 10, 1920, in Little Rock to Kate and Richard Weber. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith, where she was a member of Aldersgate Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, Hannah Sub Group and Pacesetters Group. Mrs. Aclin volunteered at Sparks Medical Center for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Aclin; a son, Dr. Richard Aclin; her parents; three brothers; and a sister.
She is survived by a son, William Kenneth Aclin and wife Connie of Shreveport, La.; a daughter-in-law, Kay Aclin of Fort Smith; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Aclin had many nieces and nephews, who she loved very much.
Private graveside service will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith AR 72901; or Methodist Village Senior Living, 7425 Euper Lane, Fort Smith, AR 72903; or a charity of the donor's choice.
To view her online guestbook, go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Mildred Weber Aclin of Fort Smith passed away June 19, 2020. She was born Dec. 10, 1920, in Little Rock to Kate and Richard Weber. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith, where she was a member of Aldersgate Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, Hannah Sub Group and Pacesetters Group. Mrs. Aclin volunteered at Sparks Medical Center for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Aclin; a son, Dr. Richard Aclin; her parents; three brothers; and a sister.
She is survived by a son, William Kenneth Aclin and wife Connie of Shreveport, La.; a daughter-in-law, Kay Aclin of Fort Smith; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Aclin had many nieces and nephews, who she loved very much.
Private graveside service will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Fort Smith AR 72901; or Methodist Village Senior Living, 7425 Euper Lane, Fort Smith, AR 72903; or a charity of the donor's choice.
To view her online guestbook, go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.