|
|
Mildred Clement
Mildred B. Clement, 87, of Fort Smith passed peacefully on March 1, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 30, 1932, in Modeste, La., to Charlie Bourgeois and Althea Sanchez. She was an executive secretary for many years while living in New Orleans. Later, the family moved to Hendersonville, N.C., where Mildred was on the Board of Realtors. She was a member of Mercy Fort Smith Silver Snickers. Her greatest loves were cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; and six siblings, Helen Mary Moore, Earline Boudreaux, Irene Breland, Lillie Mae Boudreaux, Charles Bourgeois and Anna lee Breaux.
Survivors include her loving husband, Jim Clement; a son, Duke Clement and wife Marcia; four grandchildren, Kristen Snow and husband Adam and James, Adam and John Clement; five great-grandchildren, Orion, Benjamin and Charles Clement and Shane and Evie Snow; numerous nieces, nephews; and extended family and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family would like to thank the numerous caregivers who took such wonderful care of Mildred.
Memorials may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, or online at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 4, 2020