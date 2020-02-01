|
Mildred Hise
Mildred Eloise Hise, 83, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born April 19, 1936, to the late Charlie Monroe and Donnie Mae (Crenshaw) Goff. She was a retired home health aide and attended Lakeview Pentecostal Church in Booneville. She enjoyed reading and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Hayden Hise of the home; a son, James Elledge and wife Debbie of Canon City, Colo.; two daughters, Donna Reynolds and husband David of Fort Smith and Dee Preston of Booneville; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Lakeview Pentecostal Church with burial at Glendale Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Justin Leftwich, Steven Schlinker, Brayden Schlinker, Tristen Benton, James Fouts and Ben Reynolds.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 2, 2020