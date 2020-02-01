Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Hise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Hise

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Hise Obituary
Mildred Hise
Mildred Eloise Hise, 83, of Booneville passed from this life on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born April 19, 1936, to the late Charlie Monroe and Donnie Mae (Crenshaw) Goff. She was a retired home health aide and attended Lakeview Pentecostal Church in Booneville. She enjoyed reading and spending time with family.
She is survived by her husband, Hayden Hise of the home; a son, James Elledge and wife Debbie of Canon City, Colo.; two daughters, Donna Reynolds and husband David of Fort Smith and Dee Preston of Booneville; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Lakeview Pentecostal Church with burial at Glendale Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Justin Leftwich, Steven Schlinker, Brayden Schlinker, Tristen Benton, James Fouts and Ben Reynolds.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -