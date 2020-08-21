Mildred Kropp

Mildred Kropp, age 97, passed away Aug. 12, 2020, at her home in Fort Smith. She was born Oct. 11, 1922, in Huntington.

Mildred fortunately survived polio as a young child and as a result was able to paint, dance and enjoy life as much as possible, while growing up during The Great Depression.

In 1948, she married Kenneth Kropp and they had three boys. Kenneth passed when he was only 44 and Mildred had to raise the boys by herself. As with everything in life, she worked hard, did a great job and did it all with love and joy.

In 1975, Methodist Village opened and Mildred was the assistant administrator from day one. When she retired 14 years later, she was so loved by every single resident that they treated her like a queen her last month because everyone knew what a great person they were losing.

In reality, she never retired. For years, she cared for her aging mother at home, was highly involved in her church, did much to help the Methodist Village Auxiliary and gave thousands of tours at Miss Laura's Visitor Center in downtown Fort Smith. She never slowed down for a moment until age forced it on her.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Robbie Allen; her husband, Kenneth Kropp; and her sister, Evelyn Judy.

She is survived by three sons, James Kropp of Dallas, Lewis Kropp of Atlanta and Phillip Kropp of Fort Smith; a brother, Bob Ed Allen of Houston; a grandson, Matthew Kropp of Los Angeles; a granddaughter, Whitney Strelkoff of Atlanta; two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Anya; several nieces and cousins; and last but not least, her beautiful bird Tweety of the home.

Graveside funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Fort Smith Public Library.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store